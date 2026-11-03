SpaceX Eyes Boost Mobile to Break Into the US Wireless Market

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is in talks with satellite and wireless company EchoStar to buy its Boost Mobile carrier or strike another deal involving Boost’s network. The Washington Post reports, citing people familiar with the matter, that SpaceX sees it as a way around AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, which have refused to open their networks to it.

In recent months, Musk personally approached the heads of Verizon and other major US carriers. He asked them to let SpaceX onto their networks as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) — a company that sells service under its own brand but runs on someone else’s infrastructure. All three carriers said no, seeing SpaceX as a threat to their business.

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That rejection led SpaceX back to EchoStar, a longtime business partner. In September 2025, SpaceX bought spectrum licenses from EchoStar for about $17 billion, and two months later it agreed to buy more of EchoStar’s spectrum for $2.6 billion. EchoStar sold a separate block of spectrum to AT&T. Those deals dashed regulators’ hopes: after T-Mobile merged with Sprint, they had expected EchoStar-owned Dish to become the fourth nationwide US carrier.

Boost Mobile itself serves around 7 million subscribers. It also runs its own cloud-native 5G core — the software that manages connections and handles traffic. On top of that, Boost has agreements with AT&T and T-Mobile to operate on their networks as a virtual carrier. But as the Post notes, SpaceX may need both carriers’ consent to use those agreements. Network lease contracts usually don’t transfer to a new owner automatically, so a refusal could lead to a lengthy legal fight.

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SpaceX needs access to someone else’s network because its own terrestrial spectrum isn’t enough to fully serve customers in cities. So Starlink Mobile will rely primarily on satellites using the 2 GHz band, while the 800 MHz band is meant to improve signal penetration inside buildings. At the same time, the company is negotiating leases on at least 80,000 cell tower sites across the country.

SpaceX is also expanding the satellite side of the network. In early October, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cleared the company to launch up to 15,000 next-generation satellites that connect directly to smartphones. SpaceX is also considering mounting low-power base stations on existing Starlink terminals. That would help it save on building ground towers.

Publicly, though, T-Mobile plays down the threat. In late October, CEO Srini Gopalan said that outside deep rural areas, satellite service is in many ways inferior to fixed wireless access — home internet delivered over a cellular network. Among the constraints, he pointed to the size of the area a single satellite beam covers. Neither SpaceX nor EchoStar has confirmed a new deal so far.