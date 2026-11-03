Russia’s Starlink Rival Rassvet Loses a Second Satellite

A Rassvet-3 satellite, No. 17, burned up in the dense layers of the atmosphere on October 30. It belonged to Bureau 1440, the Russian company building the Rassvet constellation as a homegrown alternative to Starlink. Defense Express reports that the spacecraft spent three months and 11 days in space after its July 19 launch.

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carried it to orbit as part of a second batch of 16 satellites. Apparently, the satellite never fired its propulsion system or adjusted its orbit after that. Atmospheric drag gradually pulled it lower until its altitude became critical.

- Advertisement -

Rassvet-3 No. 4, the first satellite the constellation lost, met the same fate without a single maneuver. Launched with the first batch on March 23, it fell out of orbit on June 6.

Satellite No. 17 was not the only one from the second batch losing altitude for weeks. No. 23 was dropping too, and in mid-October SONIKS predicted that two of the constellation’s satellites would soon deorbit. But on October 20, with No. 23 down to 220 km, Russia saved it by rapidly raising its orbit. It now sits at roughly 300 km and is still climbing.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

The rest of the constellation is being deployed slowly. Of the 30 Rassvet-3 satellites still in orbit, 26 have already reached 500 km, and No. 11 is expected to join them soon. The system’s planned altitude is 800 km, but for now the satellites from both batches are gathering at 500 km. There they spread out and move into their assigned positions, after which they are set to climb together and distribute themselves along the entire orbit. That is why Defense Express analysts say the pause at 500 km does not mean the mission has failed.

Even at this altitude, the satellites are already operating, though only in test mode. Bureau 1440 is trialing its communication terminals in remote parts of Russia. There have also been reports of such terminals spotted aboard Russian drones attacking Ukraine. Russian authorities pitch Rassvet as an alternative to Starlink and have said the constellation will number 350 satellites before expanding to 900. Commercial service is slated to begin in 2027.

The outlet sees losing two satellites as fairly normal for a first production run and the first launches. As a comparison, it points to Starlink’s early days. On SpaceX’s first launch, 60 satellites went into orbit, and 10 of them failed to reach their intended orbits. The company also deliberately deorbited some of them to test how the deorbiting process works.