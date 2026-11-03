Russia Files to Register a 374-Satellite Rassvet-4 Network

On October 29, Russia’s communications administration submitted documents to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN agency that coordinates satellite frequencies, for a new low-Earth-orbit network called RASSVET-4. Bureau 1440 — the company building Russia’s answer to Starlink — may be preparing a new Rassvet-4 satellite for it.

Both filings appear in the ITU’s public “As Received” registry, where submissions are posted right after they arrive, before review and official publication. The first, RUS2026-85633, is an advance publication notice, which tells other ITU members that a new network is coming. The second, RUS2026-85634, is a coordination request — the step that kicks off talks with other countries over the network’s frequencies.

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The filing describes 374 satellites at an altitude of 800 km, spread across 17 orbital planes with 22 spacecraft each. It also offers a first look at the new satellite’s antennas. Each Rassvet-4 will have 12 beams: seven for transmitting data and five for receiving it. The operating frequencies have been updated as well.

Experts quoted by Defense Express think the filing points less to a separate network and more to upcoming tests of Rassvet-4, which is meant to operate alongside Rassvet-3 as a single system. The new satellite is likely a reworked version of its predecessor, revised after problems with the first launches.

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Russia launched its first Rassvet-3 satellites in March and sent up a second batch in July. Of those 32 spacecraft, at least two have already fallen out of orbit and burned up in the atmosphere. The remaining 30 have yet to reach their planned positions at 800 km.

Bureau 1440 has not officially announced Rassvet-4. Still, company representatives said back in September that they were improving the Rassvet-3 design.

Analysts expect the next launch of Russian communications satellites soon, and it could carry Rassvet-4. Devices resembling Rassvet user terminals have already been spotted on Russian drones. On October 8, Bureau 1440 unveiled a production terminal for the network. Even so, the system is still a long way from being fully operational.