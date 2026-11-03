Researcher reveals Android flaw that lets a single SMS drop calls

Security researcher Mark Blah has published details of CVE-2026-58882, an Android vulnerability that lets an attacker remotely knock out cellular service on a phone. As BleepingComputer reports, Google patched the flaw in its October security updates, but only for Android 14 through 17. Phones running Android 12 and 13 remain exposed.

The bug has been unofficially dubbed SMS of Death. Exploiting it requires no action from the phone’s owner: the message only has to arrive on the device. That makes it a so-called zero-click attack. Android processes the malicious text before it even reaches the inbox, so it’s hard for the owner to tell what caused the crash.

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The root cause is improper validation of a header length value in Android’s WapPushOverSms.decodeWapPdu function. To trigger it, an attacker sends a specially crafted eight-byte WAP Push message. While parsing it, the system converts the data into a signed 32-bit integer without checking whether it falls within the allowed range. The number turns negative, which throws a critical NegativeArraySizeException. That exception crashes com.android.phone, the process that handles cellular connectivity. Any ongoing calls drop as a result, including calls to emergency services.

The crash can also repeat. According to Blah, this happens when the carrier tries to redeliver the malicious message, or when Android reprocesses texts already stored on the phone. Those messages can be deleted manually using the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) developer tool, but that’s realistically an option only for tech-savvy users.

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Blah has also released proof-of-concept code that can send these malicious messages from another Android phone, so users are advised to install the latest security updates. Google is also beefing up Android’s defenses against scam messages. In October, the company announced a feature that will use AI to screen messages from unknown senders in Google Messages.