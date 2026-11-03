Google accuses Videostrong of infecting 1.3 million TV boxes

On November 3, Google Threat Intelligence Group published a report on XCPE, a botnet of more than 1.3 million Android set-top boxes. The researchers say the backdoor was deliberately built into the firmware by Videostrong Technology, a Chinese company that makes Android hardware for other brands. Last week, Google and its partners took the botnet’s servers offline.

According to Google, Videostrong made money by selling access to the infected boxes. It loaded modules from criminal affiliates onto the devices. Those modules faked views of ads nobody ever saw, or quietly turned the box into a residential proxy node that routes other people’s traffic through the owner’s home IP address. Some modules installed even more malware. One of them was NetNut’s Popanet proxy, whose infrastructure had already been taken down in an earlier operation against NetNut.

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This time, Google also went to court against the command servers of more than a dozen malware families delivered through the backdoor. Those modules spread through other channels too, so the company estimates that attackers have lost access to at least 10 million devices outside XCPE.

The backdoor itself (listed as com.oemservice in some firmware builds) sat in the system partition and ran with system-level privileges. If a user removed it, it simply reinstalled after a reboot. It took instructions over MQTT, a lightweight messaging protocol designed for slow and unreliable networks. That let the operators silently install apps, run commands, capture the screen and simulate button presses. They also pulled account data, lists of installed apps and system logs off the devices.

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So how did these boxes pass the compatibility and security tests Google requires from makers of certified Android devices? Videostrong exploited a gap in those checks. It obfuscated its code and loaded the malicious part only after the device first booted. Before installing new apps, the backdoor also switched off Google Play Protect app verification. Google stresses this was neither a developer’s mistake nor a rogue employee: the malware shipped across many models and brands for years, backed by dedicated infrastructure and constantly changing settings to avoid detection.

Google has now cut ties with Videostrong. The company and any future subsidiaries or affiliates are banned from making certified Android devices or supplying software to other certified vendors. Google has also changed how it verifies firmware integrity on certified Android TV devices. It ran the operation alongside Japan’s National Police Agency and the companies Lumen, HUMAN Security, Plume, Synthient and TrendAI.

Most of the infected devices are Android TV boxes, but the botnet also included telehealth terminals, karaoke machines and digital signage around the world. Preinstalled malware isn’t limited to TV boxes: in October, Bitdefender found malware preinstalled on thousands of cheap Android phones.

Google warns that one-off takedowns won’t fix the problem. Backdoor operators, ad-fraud rings and proxy providers work as a single supply chain and quickly move to new loaders. The company advises buying set-top boxes only from reputable manufacturers listed as partners on the Android TV website, and keeping Google Play Protect on. It also urges caution with apps that promise payment for “unused bandwidth”: that is how illicit proxy networks grow.