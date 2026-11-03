Amazon Leo Satellite Internet Is Coming to the Baltics in 2027

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Amazon Leo
Фото: PCMag

Amazon Leo, the satellite network formerly known as Project Kuiper, will start serving customers in all three Baltic states by mid-2027. Lithuania and Latvia get access first, with Estonia following three months later, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.

Donatas Zavjackas, Amazon Leo’s representative in the region, said the company is targeting both businesses that already use Amazon technology and new customers. Individual users will be able to connect as well. The Baltics aren’t the first region the system has expanded into. In September, Amazon Leo entered the market in Uzbekistan, where local operator Uztelecom became its authorized distributor.

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Amazon Leo is a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that Amazon plans to use to deliver broadband internet worldwide. According to LRT, the network will run on a fleet 3.5 times smaller than Starlink’s, but one built on more advanced technology. In October, Amazon built its 1,000th satellite for the network.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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