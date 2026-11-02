TVs, smart plugs and NAS drives account for two-thirds of smart home vulnerabilities

Netgear and Bitdefender have published their annual report on threats facing smart home devices. The findings draw on data collected between January and September 2026 from 10.4 million home routers protected by Bitdefender technology.

TVs carry the largest share of known vulnerabilities, at 22.7%. Smart plugs follow with 22.4% and network-attached storage (NAS) devices with 22%, so together these three device classes account for 67.1% of everything the researchers found. The authors put it down to a simple mismatch: people keep these devices for five to ten years, while manufacturers ship security updates for only two to four. Last year, streaming sticks and set-top boxes were among the riskiest devices. This year they dropped out of the top spots, largely because owners installed firmware updates.

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The report counts a vulnerability each time a specific device matches a known flaw listed in the public CVE database, so a single device can produce several records. In total, the researchers logged 6.2 billion of them. TVs lead with 270.3 million, and one six-year-old model, LG’s 2020 OLED C series, still shows up 29.1 million times.

Outdated firmware isn’t the only TV-related risk. A television can also be turned into a relay for other people’s internet traffic or a source of data about the household. In July, security firm Spur described free TV apps that route such traffic through the set, with the owner’s consent buried in the license agreement. According to Gamers Nexus, LG TVs may record voice and collect details about other devices on the network even when they appear to be switched off. Similar behavior was recently found in Samsung TVs.

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The authors describe smart plugs (266.7 million records) as a textbook case of a device that outlives its own support. They’re cheap and set up once, and when a model goes off sale, the manufacturer usually stops updating it too. NAS devices (261.6 million) are risky for a different reason. They run around the clock, can reach the entire home network and often hold the only copy of a family’s photo library. That makes them a frequent target for ransomware, which encrypts files and demands payment to unlock them.

The report also tracks attacks on the routers themselves. Over nine months, Bitdefender logged 5.4 billion security events, 4.85 billion of them port scans — automated checks of which services at a home address respond to requests. That works out to about two scans a day for every router. A scan isn’t a break-in, only reconnaissance ahead of a possible attack, but scans made up 90.1% of all recorded attacks. Password guessing came second with 466.6 million attempts, 455 million of which targeted Windows Remote Desktop (RDP).

Nearly all the vulnerabilities found are long known and already patched: entries from the CVE database make up 99.97%, while weak passwords and unencrypted authentication account for hundredths of a percent. Buffer overflow bugs are the most common flaw type, at around 54%. The most dangerous flaws, which give an attacker control of a device, are far rarer. Privilege escalation, arbitrary code execution and unauthorized data access together make up about 10.3%.

Among the year’s notable incidents, the report cites the US Department of Justice taking down four botnets — networks of hijacked devices — in March, including Aisuru. It also points to Slovakia, where officials found a hidden remote-control channel in 279 newly delivered traffic cameras. The report itself discloses that Bitdefender supplies the technology behind Netgear’s Armor security service and has a commercial interest in its distribution.