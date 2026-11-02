Pornhub opens its platform to safe-for-work videos

Adult video site Pornhub has launched a campaign inviting creators to upload videos with no sexual content, aimed at a broader audience. Tubefilter reports that the platform wants to grow categories like gaming, sports, travel, cooking and comedy, and stop being a destination for adult content alone.

Pornhub illustrates the idea with an ad. In it, a mother and her son get stuck on the road with a flat tire. The mother changes it herself, explaining that she learned how from a tutorial posted on Pornhub by adult performer Natassia Dreams. The point: the platform has room for educational, practical content too.

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Pornhub’s plans to move beyond adult content first surfaced back in 2018. Even then, some musicians and gun enthusiasts who had clashed with YouTube and other major video platforms started posting their work there. Now the site is openly courting creators of all kinds who face bans or restrictions elsewhere. Some of those restrictions are financial: starting February 2027, YouTube will make it harder for new creators to qualify for monetization.

The company’s main pitch is scale. By its own count, the site draws more than 130 million visitors a day. Creators can also sell paid subscriptions through a built-in system and post non-adult videos alongside other formats. Another distribution tool is Shorties, short vertical videos modeled on the format TikTok made popular.

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Alex Kekesi, Pornhub’s vice president of brand and community, said creators can use the platform to build an audience around different sides of their work. In his words, even videos they’ve already published elsewhere can bring them extra income.

Some creators appear to be taking Pornhub up on the offer. Over the past year, searches on the site related to gaming, fitness, cooking and travel have grown.