Newsmax Ukraine runs nearly 11-hour test broadcast on YouTube

Kyiv-based TV channel Newsmax Ukraine went live on YouTube at 9:00 a.m. Kyiv time on November 2 with its first test broadcast. General producer Liudmyla Nemyria announced the launch of test broadcasting on Facebook the day before.

The stream ran for almost 11 hours. The channel kept the recording on YouTube under the description “Broadcast quality check.” That suggests the team was testing the technical side of the broadcast.

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In her post, Nemyria warned that the first broadcast was unlikely to be perfect and that mistakes were inevitable. She also stressed that the launch was the result of “long and difficult teamwork” by journalists, presenters, editors, directors, engineers and technical staff.

U.S. news network Newsmax announced Newsmax Ukraine back on February 9. The new channel is based in Kyiv and is set to produce original local and regional content for viewers in Ukraine, Eastern Europe and neighboring countries. On May 28, Ukraine’s broadcasting regulator, the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, registered the broadcaster, TRK Newsmax Ukraine LLC.

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According to Nemyria, the channel targets both Ukrainian and American audiences. Its programming will be translated into English, and some shows will be produced jointly — for example, featuring politicians from the U.S. and Ukraine.

Newsmax Ukraine was founded by Varzar, a Polish company owned by Latvian national Romans Varlamovs, and by Nemyria herself. Varzar holds an 85% stake, while Nemyria owns the remaining 15%.