Newsmax Ukraine runs nearly 11-hour test broadcast on YouTube

News
Newsmax Ukraine провів тестове мовлення на YouTube

Kyiv-based TV channel Newsmax Ukraine went live on YouTube at 9:00 a.m. Kyiv time on November 2 with its first test broadcast. General producer Liudmyla Nemyria announced the launch of test broadcasting on Facebook the day before.

The stream ran for almost 11 hours. The channel kept the recording on YouTube under the description “Broadcast quality check.” That suggests the team was testing the technical side of the broadcast.

- Advertisement -

In her post, Nemyria warned that the first broadcast was unlikely to be perfect and that mistakes were inevitable. She also stressed that the launch was the result of “long and difficult teamwork” by journalists, presenters, editors, directors, engineers and technical staff.

U.S. news network Newsmax announced Newsmax Ukraine back on February 9. The new channel is based in Kyiv and is set to produce original local and regional content for viewers in Ukraine, Eastern Europe and neighboring countries. On May 28, Ukraine’s broadcasting regulator, the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, registered the broadcaster, TRK Newsmax Ukraine LLC.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

According to Nemyria, the channel targets both Ukrainian and American audiences. Its programming will be translated into English, and some shows will be produced jointly — for example, featuring politicians from the U.S. and Ukraine.

Newsmax Ukraine was founded by Varzar, a Polish company owned by Latvian national Romans Varlamovs, and by Nemyria herself. Varzar holds an 85% stake, while Nemyria owns the remaining 15%.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

MEGOGO wins FA Cup rights in Ukraine, will show some matches free-to-air

MEGOGO has won exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Ukraine. Subscribers can watch the matches, while selected games will air free on its MEGOGO SPORT TV channel.
News

Google gets its first AI response from orbit: a space haiku

On October 30, Google said its Gemma 4 model aboard the Project Suncatcher prototype satellite answered its first prompt from Earth. It runs on server TPUs.
News

Pornhub opens its platform to safe-for-work videos

Pornhub launched a campaign inviting creators to post videos with no sexual content. It's courting those blocked or restricted on YouTube and elsewhere.
News

Maincast launches free Android TV app for sports and esports

On October 30, Ukrainian media company Maincast launched Maincast.TV for Android TV. The app streams NBA games and esports tournaments with no subscription.
News

More than 10.4 million Kyivstar subscribers now use VoLTE and VoWiFi

Ukrainian operator Kyivstar says VoLTE and VoWiFi now carry more than 55% of its voice traffic. These calls are billed like regular calls, at no extra cost.