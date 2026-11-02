More than 10.4 million Kyivstar subscribers now use VoLTE and VoWiFi

Calls over 4G (VoLTE) and Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) now make up more than 55% of voice traffic at Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar. More than 10.3 million subscribers use VoLTE and over 2.6 million use VoWiFi, the company said in a press release.

Since some subscribers use both, the total comes to more than 10.4 million. Back in February, the operator put the share of such traffic at over 40%. At the time, 8.5 million subscribers had used VoLTE in December 2025, and 1.4 million had used VoWiFi.

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The share is even higher in Ukraine’s biggest cities. In Lviv, the two technologies already carry over 70% of voice traffic, while Kyiv and Odesa are closing in on that mark. For comparison, rival operator lifecell said in late September that VoLTE carries 40% of the voice traffic on its network.

On a regular call, a smartphone drops down to an older-generation network. VoLTE avoids that switch, so users can talk and use mobile data at the same time. VoWiFi lets people make calls over Wi-Fi where cellular signal is weak. According to Kyivstar, both deliver clearer audio and faster call setup.

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VoWiFi also helps people stay connected during power outages. All it takes is internet access and backup power for the router. Kyivstar recommends turning on both: if a subscriber leaves Wi-Fi range mid-call, the phone can hand the call over to VoLTE automatically.

More than 1,300 smartphone models support the technologies on Kyivstar’s network, and the list keeps growing. Besides Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, the most popular brands in Ukraine, it includes devices from Motorola, ZTE, OPPO, Google Pixel, Realme, Tecno, Infinix and Huawei. VoLTE and VoWiFi calls are billed as regular voice calls under the subscriber’s plan, with no extra charges.

In an operator survey, around 90% of VoLTE and VoWiFi users rated their quality highly. In March, Kyivstar also launched VoLTE roaming, which was then available in 37 countries.