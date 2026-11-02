MEGOGO wins FA Cup rights in Ukraine, will show some matches free-to-air

Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO has become the exclusive broadcaster of the Emirates FA Cup in Ukraine for the 2026/27 season. Coverage of the world’s oldest football competition kicks off on November 6 with the first round proper, the company announced.

Between November 6 and 9, MEGOGO will show all eight first-round matches available to international broadcasters. As usual, clubs from the Premier League and the Championship, England’s second tier, enter the competition in the third round. The final is set for May 22, 2027, at Wembley Stadium in London.

- Advertisement -

Viewers can watch the FA Cup on MEGOGO with the MEGOPACK, MEGOPACK Y, MEGOPACK N+S and Sport subscriptions. The up-to-date match schedule will appear in the platform’s Sport section. Selected matches will also air free on MEGOGO SPORT, the company’s linear TV channel, which is carried on Ukraine’s T2 digital terrestrial network and on cable.

The FA Cup joins a football lineup that already includes European club competitions, top European leagues and national team matches. MEGOGO says it aims to bring the whole football season together on a single platform, from domestic leagues and cups to Europe’s biggest club tournaments.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

“We are consistently building a football rights package that gives Ukrainian viewers access to key tournaments throughout the season. The FA Cup is a natural addition to that offer: it’s a competition with a long history, top English clubs and a format that produces unexpected football stories every year,” said Maria Panchenko, MEGOGO’s content director.

Earlier, on September 3, MEGOGO secured exclusive rights to the UEFA Nations League and EURO 2028.