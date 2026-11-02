Maincast launches free Android TV app for sports and esports

Ukrainian sports and esports media company Maincast has launched Maincast.TV, an app for smart TVs running Android TV. It’s available on Google Play, and watching requires neither payment nor a subscription, the company’s press office said.

The app is built for the big screen and brings Maincast’s sports and esports streams together in one place. Sports coverage comes from Maincast Sport, the company’s TV channel. Maincast struck a distribution deal for the channel with Ukrainian media group Starlight Media back in summer 2025.

- Advertisement -

Maincast Sport carries the 2026/27 NBA season, the basketball EuroCup, football leagues in Turkey and Brazil, and Italy’s Serie B. It also airs original shows such as “UPL Vechirnii,” which covers the Ukrainian Premier League. In April, hip-hop artist OTOY recorded a dedicated track for the channel’s NBA broadcasts.

For esports fans, the app offers Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 tournaments. Every stream, sports or esports, can be watched live or on demand.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Beyond its themed TV channels, Maincast runs the Maincast.TV digital platform. The company is part of ARS Capital, the investment holding of entrepreneur Maksym Krippa. In October 2025, Mediasat.INFO looked at how the investor’s strategy shaped Maincast after the launch of Maincast Sport.

Krippa, who serves as CEO of ARS Capital, says the app reflects how the esports audience has long outgrown a narrow niche. According to him, people now watch tournaments at home on the TV with friends and family, just like traditional sports. In his view, the smart TV app fits that shift in habits and makes streams more convenient.