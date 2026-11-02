Google gets its first AI response from orbit: a space haiku

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Google вперше запустила модель ШІ на серверному процесорі TPU в космосі

Google announced on October 30 that its Gemma 4 open model, running aboard the Project Suncatcher prototype satellite, has answered its first prompt from Earth. The company calls it the first-ever AI response generated in orbit by a data center-class TPU, the same kind of chip Google uses in its own data centers.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket put the prototype into orbit on October 1. Engineers then spent several weeks commissioning the spacecraft. They powered up the host computer and the TPU trays, then ran the first machine learning tests.

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With checks complete, the team used a ground station pass to uplink Gemma 4’s first task: write a haiku about being in space. The reply came down as the satellite flew over Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. It read: “Blue marble below / Data streams in silent grace / Starlight feeds my core.”

More prompts followed. The model wrote space-themed limericks, the humorous five-line poems, and generated telemetry reports on the technical status of the onboard payload.

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Next, Google wants to see how the TPUs hold up under thermal stress and radiation in orbit. If they pass, the company plans to launch two interconnected satellites in 2027.

Project Suncatcher is a long-term research effort Google unveiled in November 2025. It explores whether AI computing can move into space and run on solar power, essentially creating data centers in orbit.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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