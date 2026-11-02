French lawmakers vote for a per-gigabyte internet traffic tax

France’s National Assembly voted 11 to 10 on October 30 to add an amendment from Socialist lawmaker Laurent Lhardit to the draft 2027 budget. Under the amendment, content providers would pay €0.055 for every gigabyte of data delivered to subscribers in France, the session transcript shows.

The amendment’s authors expect the tax to bring in around €10 billion a year. They cite an estimate from French telecom regulator Arcep: subscribers in France receive about 200 billion GB of data annually. According to Le Figaro, half of that volume comes from just five companies: Netflix, Google, Meta, Amazon and content delivery network Akamai. Add 20 more foreign platforms and their share climbs to 75–80% of traffic, Lhardit told the chamber.

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Internet providers such as Orange, SFR, Bouygues Télécom and Free would measure the data themselves. They would identify which company sent it and report that to the state. The tax would be capped at 15% of a company’s French revenue or 2% of its global revenue. Lhardit says the scheme respects net neutrality, since it is based on the physical volume of data entering the network.

Lhardit argues the tax would level the playing field between local businesses and American and Asian e-commerce giants, which he says pay almost no tax in France. He also doubts companies could pass the cost on to users, since Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are free. Supporters hope the levy will push companies to compress data more aggressively, cutting data center energy use.

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The government and the parliament’s finance committee opposed the measure, and the committee had already rejected it earlier. Committee rapporteur general Philippe Juvin warned that tech giants would pass the tax on to advertisers. Public Accounts Minister David Amiel raised a different concern: the scheme would require traffic sensors or measurements on subscribers’ devices. He added that half of the tax, or €5 billion, would fall not on big tech but on smaller content providers, including French ones. Lhardit countered with the example of TF1, a French media group that streams five channels online. He estimates the tax would cost it just €200,000–300,000.

The amendment is far from final. Only 35 lawmakers took part in the vote, and just 21 of them voted for or against, with the rest abstaining. Le Figaro notes that the government could call for a second vote when more deputies are present. The measure must also pass the right-leaning Senate. Tom’s Hardware says the vote on the first part of the budget is scheduled for early November.

Several European countries already levy digital services taxes, but those are based on revenue from advertising and other online services. To offset them, Meta announced extra advertiser fees in France, Italy and Spain in March. The fees range from 2% to 5% depending on the country and took effect on July 1, 2026. In Ukraine, foreign digital services pay VAT on electronic services. In the first nine months of 2025, this so-called “Google tax” brought UAH 10.6 billion into the state budget.