YouTube Premium and YouTube Music top 150 million subscribers

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on October 28, while presenting the company’s third-quarter results, that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now have more than 150 million subscribers combined. As Android Authority points out, that figure includes people on free trials.

Alphabet counted the same way in March 2025, when it reported 125 million subscribers, so the two numbers are directly comparable. The company doesn’t break out how many people pay for Premium versus Music.

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The growth comes despite price hikes. In Ukraine, YouTube raised prices in August for the first time in years: an individual Premium plan went from UAH 99 to UAH 179 a month, and a family plan from UAH 149 to UAH 299. At the same time, the company launched a cheaper Premium Lite tier there, which removes standard ads from most videos and adds background play and offline downloads.

Variety reports that YouTube’s ad revenue reached $11.21 billion in the third quarter, up 9.2% year over year and below analyst forecasts. Growth is slowing. A year earlier, YouTube’s ad revenue rose 15%, while the first and second quarters of 2026 saw gains of 11% and 13%.

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Subscriptions, meanwhile, are picking up the slack. On the earnings call, Google chief business officer Philipp Schindler said YouTube’s subscription revenue is now growing faster than its ad business. According to Alphabet, that revenue topped $60 billion in 2025. YouTube is also looking to add audiobooks to Premium.