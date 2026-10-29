Ukrtelecom posts UAH 4.3 billion in nine-month revenue

Ukrainian telecom operator Ukrtelecom grew its revenue to UAH 4.3 billion in January–September 2026, up almost 13% year on year, the company said in a press release. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose even faster, by 46%.

EBITDA topped UAH 1.3 billion. The EBITDA margin, or the share of revenue it represents, reached 30.5%, up 7 percentage points from last year. Telecom services remain the company’s main source of revenue. Over the same period, Ukrtelecom paid nearly UAH 1.3 billion in taxes and levies to national and local budgets. The company describes itself as one of the largest taxpayers in the industry.

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Ukrtelecom names its fiber network as one of its key investment priorities. The operator is replacing copper lines with fiber and building new networks across Ukraine’s regions, including those near the front line. Since the start of the year, it has laid more than 3,400 km of fiber, bringing its total fiber network to 96,300 km.

Its GPON fiber network keeps working during power outages, as long as subscribers have backup power for their home equipment. The company sees fiber as the backbone of reliable connectivity amid threats to the power grid and to security. Ukrtelecom’s own infrastructure is a target too. On October 4, a Russian drone hit a building owned by the company in central Dnipro.

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By the end of the third quarter, Ukrtelecom had connected almost 1,450 medical and 2,038 educational institutions to its fiber network. Of these, 82 medical and 143 educational facilities were added this year. Revenue from fiber internet rose 12% over nine months. The service is now used by 85% of the company’s residential and 93% of its business subscribers.

In September, Ukrtelecom launched a mobile virtual operator, U Mobile. Services under the brand are provided by TRYMOB LLC, which is wholly owned by Ukrtelecom. U Mobile’s first offering is the Simka plan lineup, designed for subscribers who mainly use mobile service for internet access, messaging apps and video.

Simka is also part of the Optyka+Simka bundle. It pairs mobile service and data with home fiber internet at speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Residential customers get a single bill for everything.

Another source of income is renting out premises freed up as the network is modernized. Over nine months, rentals brought in nearly UAH 495 million.

Ukrtelecom CEO Yurii Kurmaz said the company kept its network running without interruption across the country in the third quarter. According to him, Ukrtelecom continues to invest in its fiber network and in keeping its services running without grid power, while improving operational efficiency and introducing new partnership models that help it make better use of its infrastructure.