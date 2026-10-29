Kyivstar TV to stream Kuzma Skryabin documentary exclusively

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Фільм Кузьма: Страшно веселий

Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV will premiere the biographical documentary Kuzma: Strashno Veselyi on November 3. The film tells the story of Andriy Kuzmenko, frontman of the Ukrainian band Skryabin, and will be available to buy only on Kyivstar TV.

Kuzmenko, known to fans as Kuzma Skryabin, was a musician and TV host, and his songs are still widely quoted. The film traces how he changed from his early years to becoming one of the country’s best-known musicians and media personalities. According to its creators, it also explores how his personality continues to influence Ukrainians years later.

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The documentary is built on archive material, some of which has never been published before. The crew gathered and went through more than 400 hours of video and audio recordings and over 22,000 photos. To piece together his life, the filmmakers drew on more than 150 sources, including private archives, TV and radio recordings, and recollections from relatives, friends, colleagues and fellow musicians.

It will be Kyivstar TV’s second exclusive online premiere in a matter of days. On November 1, the platform premieres the comedy series Kotliarevskyi, a day before its TV debut.

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Kyivstar TV runs on Smart TVs and Smart TV boxes, smartphones, tablets, Xbox consoles and in a web browser. Customers of any Ukrainian mobile operator or internet provider can use it — signing in only takes a phone number.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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