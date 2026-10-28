US Clears Amazon to Buy Satellite Operator Globalstar

On October 27, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved Amazon Leo’s $11.5 billion acquisition of satellite operator Globalstar. Citing the regulator, Reuters reports that Amazon expects to launch commercial service by the end of 2026.

Amazon announced the Globalstar deal in April. It now gets roughly two dozen Globalstar satellites, plus spectrum that lets smartphones connect to satellites. The FCC said the assets will help Amazon Leo break into the direct-to-device market, where phones and other devices link to satellites directly, and offer both fixed and mobile service. Amazon, for its part, has committed to investing more than $10 billion in Leo.

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Since April 2025, Amazon Leo has launched about 400 satellites. By early July, it already had enough in orbit to serve its first customers. That same month, Amazon filed for a constellation of up to 5,105 satellites, and it plans to deploy several thousand more in low Earth orbit by 2029. For comparison, market leader Starlink already operates more than 11,000 satellites.

Globalstar also powers the emergency SOS and location features on iPhone and Apple Watch, and Amazon has agreed with Apple to keep those services running. In 2024, Apple invested about $1.5 billion in Globalstar for a 20% stake. In 2025, Apple accounted for nearly two-thirds of the operator’s revenue. Amazon plans to buy out Apple’s stake as part of the deal.

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With Apple’s backing, Globalstar is building a new network that should expand its constellation to 54 satellites, including spares. It currently operates only about two dozen.