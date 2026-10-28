TP-Link routers could face a US ban over excess power, experts say

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has warned TP-Link Systems, the California-based arm of the router maker, that three of its router models exceed permitted power limits. According to experts cited by Bloomberg, the finding could give the regulator grounds to ban even TP-Link routers that are already on sale in the US.

The warning came in two letters dated October 15 from the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology. Based on preliminary findings, the office says TP-Link provided “false or inaccurate information” in certification applications for four router models. Three of them failed to stay within power limits during testing. The models span a wide price range, from a gaming router in the Archer series that retails for around $600 to a compact entry-level travel device priced at about $140.

- Advertisement -

The FCC wants a detailed response with supporting documents by October 30. TP-Link must also bring the agency’s national security specialists into the correspondence.

A TP-Link spokesperson said the company will review the data on these routers, retest them if needed, and fix any problem it confirms. The spokesperson described any potential violations as merely “isolated deviations.” The four models together account for less than 0.33% of TP-Link’s US sales this year, the company says.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

TP-Link was founded in China three decades ago. In 2024 it completed a split into two independent businesses, one headquartered in Irvine, California, and the other in Shenzhen. The US company has been trying to distance itself from its Shenzhen counterpart. However, a 2025 Bloomberg investigation found that it still has extensive operations in mainland China.

Some US officials fear that Beijing could try to draw TP-Link into cyberattacks, a suggestion the company rejects. Router security has already reached the courts: in early October, Florida’s attorney general sued the company.

In March, the FCC banned sales of all new foreign-made router models unless the manufacturer secures special approval. TP-Link rivals including Netgear, Asustek Computer and Amazon-owned Eero have already received it. TP-Link has not. To win the regulator over, the company has said it is ready to invest $1 billion in US manufacturing and plans to assemble Wi-Fi 8 routers there.