Opera adds WebAI, letting websites run AI models locally

On October 27, Opera rolled out early access to WebAI in its Opera One browser. The web standard lets websites and extensions tap into an AI model running right on the user’s computer, with no cloud service involved. Support will later come to Opera GX and Opera Neon as well.

WebAI itself is still only a proposed standard, backed by companies including Google and Microsoft. Opera’s implementation isn’t tied to any single AI provider and is built around open models that anyone can download. At launch, it supports Google’s Gemma and, on Macs, Apple’s built-in foundation model.

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With WebAI, users can generate text, classify content and work out how pieces of information relate to each other, all inside the browser. An extension could, for example, sort tabs, flag clickbait or find relevant job listings using a model on a laptop, with no account and no fee. To show developers what’s possible, Opera has released several sample extensions. One turns an article into moving art, placing sentences with similar meaning next to each other.

Opera says local AI benefits both developers and users. Developers don’t have to run their own AI infrastructure or pay for every request, while users don’t need AI subscriptions. The data the model handles stays on the device. Krystian Kolondra, Opera’s EVP of Browsers and AI, explained that much of what people want from AI doesn’t need a data center, since an ordinary laptop can already handle it.

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WebAI is opt-in, and the browser downloads nothing until the user turns it on. After that, each website has to ask for permission to use the local model, much like it would for webcam access. For now, the feature runs on 64-bit Windows PCs with Intel or AMD processors and on Macs with Apple silicon. Performance depends on the hardware.

Of the two browsers getting WebAI later, Opera GX is built for gamers and streamers, while Opera Neon uses AI agents to complete tasks for the user. OpenAI had its own AI browser, ChatGPT Atlas, but decided in July to shut it down less than a year after launch.

Opera first offered access to local AI back in 2024, but only in an experimental developer build. The company now plans to add more open models tuned for different devices, along with new tools for building browser features on local AI. Its browsers are picking up new features beyond AI, too. In early October, Opera built a travel eSIM into its Android browser.

Alongside WebAI, Opera launched another developer technology called HTML-in-Canvas. It lets developers embed real, interactive web pages into 2D and 3D scenes. Menus, buttons and forms move with the scene and keep working, which Opera says makes the technology a natural fit for games and Opera GX. The company showcased it in a set of demos. They include Gamer Room, a 3D room with live web pages on its screens, and Webpage Bulldozer, where page elements turn into physical objects.