Kyivstar TV to premiere Ukrainian comedy Kotliarevskyi a day before TV

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«Київстар ТБ» першим покаже комедійний серіал «Котляревський»

Ukrainian streaming service Kyivstar TV will premiere the Ukrainian comedy series Kotliarevskyi on November 1. The show follows a restaurant team bringing the country’s culinary traditions back to life. The online premiere is exclusive to the platform, and the series reaches TV a day later.

The story is set in a restaurant that shares the show’s name. Its staff reinvent Ukrainian cuisine and recreate old dishes, some of them inspired by recipes from Eneida, Ivan Kotliarevsky’s classic Ukrainian poem. Behind the kitchen experiments and daily routine lie not just professional challenges but the characters’ personal stories: their ambitions, feelings and workplace clashes.

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Volodymyr Rashchuk plays hot-tempered head chef Yurii Borshchevskyi, who wants to bring his own vision of Ukrainian food to life. Daria Petrozhytska is the restaurant’s owner, Elvira Kostiantynivna, trying to take back control of her life after her husband’s betrayal. Iryna Kudashova plays newcomer Kvitoslava Levytska, who learned to cook from her grandmother. She arrives with her own principles and a habit of telling the truth. Their personalities, ambitions and choices drive the comedy, the plot twists and the romance.

Kotliarevskyi is not the platform’s first Ukrainian premiere this fall. In September, Kyivstar TV released its own melodrama, My New Shore. Like the rest of the catalog, the new series is available on smart TVs and Smart TV boxes, smartphones, tablets, Xbox consoles and in a web browser. The service works with any Ukrainian mobile operator or internet provider, and signing in only takes a phone number.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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