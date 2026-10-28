Kyivstar Group, the Nasdaq-listed parent of Ukraine’s mobile operator Kyivstar, announced on October 28 that it is acquiring GigaCloud, one of Ukraine’s leading cloud infrastructure providers. The group will pay up to UAH 2.28 billion, or up to $50 million.

The deal lets Kyivstar bundle connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity for businesses and government agencies. GigaCloud brings a large base of corporate customers and its own infrastructure in Ukraine and Poland. The group also expects the purchase to strengthen its sovereign cloud capabilities, meaning infrastructure hosted inside the country. It plans to build AI services on that foundation for Ukrainian companies and the public sector.

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Founded in 2016, GigaCloud now serves more than 1,800 corporate customers. According to unaudited management accounts, it generated around $14 million in revenue in 2025. EBITDA — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — came in at $4.7 million, a margin of roughly 34%.

Most of the $50 million — $41 million — is the price of the company itself. Up to $4 million covers deferred debt obligations. The remaining $5 million or so will only be paid if certain conditions are met. About $3 million depends on GigaCloud hitting agreed performance targets, while up to $2 million is compensation for capital expenditure (CAPEX) on specified investment projects. Kyivstar Group says the valuation reflects GigaCloud’s growth rate, its leading market position and the expected benefits of combining the two businesses.

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The deal will close once the parties meet customary closing conditions. GigaCloud will then become a separate business unit within Kyivstar Group, keeping its own brand and current management team. The group expects the founders to continue running the company. Existing customer contracts, service levels and commercial terms will not change as a result of the deal.

Kyivstar Group President Oleksandr Komarov called the acquisition an important step in the group’s digital strategy. He said GigaCloud brings an established cloud business, an experienced team and in-house R&D expertise. Combined with Kyivstar’s telecom infrastructure, Komarov added, this will help more companies modernize their operations.

GigaCloud CEO and co-founder Nazarii Kurochko expects the provider to accelerate infrastructure investment and expand its market presence as part of the group. “With demand for sovereign cloud solutions growing, this partnership strengthens our ability to scale secure cloud services and contribute to Ukraine’s digital development,” said Anton Khvastunov, who co-founded GigaCloud with Kurochko.

Reports that Kyivstar planned to buy GigaCloud first surfaced in September 2025, citing sources. The deal has since been under review by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the country’s competition regulator.

In July 2026, the regulator approved the purchase with conditions. Among them, GigaCloud’s cloud services must remain available separately from Kyivstar’s connectivity and internet services.