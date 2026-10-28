Instagram tests 90-minute widescreen videos to take on YouTube

News
Instagram - новий логотип 2026
Фото: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Instagram is testing a new format called Features that lets creators post widescreen videos up to 90 minutes long. A small group of creators in the US now has access, after an earlier trial in Brazil, and the company plans to open it up to more people over time. The Verge reports, citing Instagram head Adam Mosseri and VP of product Tessa Lyons.

The goal is to attract podcasters, interviewers and other long-form creators, and to compete with YouTube. Longer videos will show up in the main feed and in the Explore recommendations tab. Creators will be able to post short clips to Reels that link to the full recording. That means a viewer can jump from an interview snippet to the whole episode without leaving the app. Instagram plans to promote podcasts the same way.

- Advertisement -

Mosseri admitted he resisted long videos on Instagram for a long time. In his view, they eat into the time people spend on photos, short posts and chatting with friends. Now the company wants the two formats to work together, with Reels steering viewers toward full episodes.

Features is also designed for viewing through the Instagram for TV app. The company believes a big screen suits long videos better than a phone. In June, Instagram tested widescreen clips on Samsung TVs, and the app is now available on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices as well. Apple TV owners recently got the Instagram app too.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

Instagram is also testing Series, a feature that groups several Reels into sequential episodes on a creator’s profile. Meta first started testing it in June. Another focus is making live streams easier to discover, including for users who don’t follow the host. The company hasn’t said when any of these features will roll out widely.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon, its most powerful AI model

On October 28, Google unveiled Gemini 4 Carbon, its most powerful AI model yet. It leads benchmarks for finding, validating and fixing security flaws in code.
News

Kyivstar TV to premiere Ukrainian comedy Kotliarevskyi a day before TV

Ukrainian streaming service Kyivstar TV will exclusively premiere the comedy series Kotliarevskyi on November 1. TV audiences get it a day later.
News

US Clears Amazon to Buy Satellite Operator Globalstar

The FCC has approved Amazon's $11.5 billion purchase of Globalstar. The deal helps Amazon chase Starlink, which already has over 11,000 satellites.
News

Opera adds WebAI, letting websites run AI models locally

Opera now supports WebAI, a proposed web standard that lets websites run AI models on the user's own computer. The data never leaves the device.
News

Huawei’s book-shaped Router X2 and Router X2 Pro bring Wi-Fi 7

On October 26, Huawei began selling the Router X2 and Router X2 Pro in China. The Wi-Fi 7 routers are shaped like books, with their antennas hidden inside.