Instagram tests 90-minute widescreen videos to take on YouTube

Instagram is testing a new format called Features that lets creators post widescreen videos up to 90 minutes long. A small group of creators in the US now has access, after an earlier trial in Brazil, and the company plans to open it up to more people over time. The Verge reports, citing Instagram head Adam Mosseri and VP of product Tessa Lyons.

The goal is to attract podcasters, interviewers and other long-form creators, and to compete with YouTube. Longer videos will show up in the main feed and in the Explore recommendations tab. Creators will be able to post short clips to Reels that link to the full recording. That means a viewer can jump from an interview snippet to the whole episode without leaving the app. Instagram plans to promote podcasts the same way.

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Mosseri admitted he resisted long videos on Instagram for a long time. In his view, they eat into the time people spend on photos, short posts and chatting with friends. Now the company wants the two formats to work together, with Reels steering viewers toward full episodes.

Features is also designed for viewing through the Instagram for TV app. The company believes a big screen suits long videos better than a phone. In June, Instagram tested widescreen clips on Samsung TVs, and the app is now available on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices as well. Apple TV owners recently got the Instagram app too.

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Instagram is also testing Series, a feature that groups several Reels into sequential episodes on a creator’s profile. Meta first started testing it in June. Another focus is making live streams easier to discover, including for users who don’t follow the host. The company hasn’t said when any of these features will roll out widely.