Huawei’s book-shaped Router X2 and Router X2 Pro bring Wi-Fi 7

Huawei launched the Router X2 and Router X2 Pro in China on October 26, with prices starting at 478 yuan (about $71). Both models share the same hardware, but the Pro adds swappable colored panels, Gizmochina reports.

Both routers are shaped like a book, which keeps the antennas out of sight. The standard Router X2 only comes in white, while the Router X2 Pro is available in Earth Brown, Oak White, and Stone Gray. On the Pro, the color comes from a magnetic panel that owners can pop off and replace. Huawei also showed a Spruce Green version but hasn’t said when it will go on sale. For the Router X2 Pro, the company has published files that let owners 3D print their own panels.

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Both models measure 191.7 mm tall, 51.1 mm wide, and 141.1 mm deep. The Router X2 weighs about 440 g, and the Router X2 Pro about 475 g.

Inside is a Lingxiao 760 series chip. According to Huawei, it works closely with the company’s phones, tablets, and other devices, cutting performance losses caused by compatibility issues. Four signal amplifiers and a smart antenna back it up, while Huawei’s own algorithm picks the best signal path. The company claims the routers double speeds in weak-signal areas and cut latency by 80%.

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Like the Starlink Router 4 that SpaceX unveiled in September, the new routers run Wi-Fi 7, though Huawei’s version is dual-band. Theoretical speeds reach 688 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 2,882 Mbps on 5 GHz, for a combined 3,570 Mbps. There’s no 6 GHz support. For wired connections, there’s one 2.5G Ethernet port and three gigabit ports, and each switches between WAN and LAN automatically. The routers have 256 MB of RAM and 128 MB of storage, and they draw no more than 18 W.

To get the best coverage, owners can upload a floor plan to the Huawei Smart Life app and let AI suggest where to put the router. If one unit isn’t enough, several can form a wired or wireless mesh network. A single router covers homes up to 90 m², while a two-pack is meant for 90–150 m². The units in a kit come pre-paired, so the second router joins the network on its own as soon as it’s plugged in. Dual-band roaming lets a compatible phone connect to the new router before dropping the previous one. That feature only works with supported Huawei phones.

Huawei has also added a dedicated gaming mode for its own devices. It uses three parallel channels, which the company says makes gameplay up to 50% smoother. The mode relies on StarFlash, the Chinese name for NearLink, a short-range wireless technology Huawei introduced in 2023. Both routers also double as smart home hubs for StarFlash, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi devices.

Parental controls let users view network usage reports, set time and payment limits, and block access to games, video services, and social apps. Parents can also keep an eye on things from their phone. Owners of Huawei devices running HarmonyOS 7.0 or later can use the Xiaoyi voice assistant to check whether a child is online. The router first has to be linked to their Huawei account.

Huawei’s HomeSec system protects against Wi-Fi password brute-force attacks, and the routers support WPA2 and WPA3. Users can also manage device blacklists and whitelists, set up a guest network, configure IPv6, and choose between PPPoE and static IP connections. Huawei says it put the routers through more than 48,000 cumulative hours of testing in harsh conditions, with temperatures ranging from -20 to 65°C.

The white Router X2 costs 478 yuan ($71), or 888 yuan ($132) for a two-pack. The colored Router X2 Pro sells for 588 yuan ($87), while a two-pack in Earth Brown and Oak White costs 1,108 yuan ($164). That makes the new series cheaper than the Wi-Fi 6 AX6 Pro, which Huawei launched in 2024 for 699 yuan.

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Huawei also holds patents on Wi-Fi 7 technology. In June, the company priced licenses for them at 5 cents per device.