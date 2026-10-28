Google unveils Gemini 4 Carbon, its most powerful AI model

Google announced Gemini 4 Carbon on October 28, just two weeks after launching Gemini 4 Argon. The new model is built for long-running engineering work and for defending software against attacks. For now, though, only a select group of cybersecurity specialists will get access.

Carbon took first place on version 5.0 of the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index with a score of 59. It also leads on cybersecurity, beating rival models at all three stages of handling vulnerabilities. On SEC-bench Pro, which tests how well a model finds flaws in real-world software, it scored 88.2%. ExploitGym checks whether a discovered flaw can actually be used in an attack; there, Carbon hit 54.8%. On Collinear’s CWE-bench, which measures how well a model fixes those flaws, it reached 71%. Google ran all three tests with the model’s safety guardrails turned off.

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AI-driven bug hunting is quickly becoming a field of its own: in August, AI agents found 84 vulnerabilities in 4G and 5G network cores, and in September Google confirmed hackers breached some Pixel phones through a previously unknown flaw. Google’s own testing shows Carbon succeeds at writing secure code more than twice as often as Argon. The Chrome team saw a gap too: Carbon produced high-quality bug fixes more than 10 times better than a large model from another AI lab. Wiz, the cloud security platform Google owns, says Carbon also leads benchmarks that simulate attacks on websites.

Beyond security, Carbon writes code, tackles scientific problems and builds websites better than its predecessor. In internal trials, it worked on a single task for several days straight, tracking down the root causes of tricky bugs in large codebases and fixing them. On the WebDev Arena web development leaderboard, its score jumped 89 points to 1,768, good for fourth place.

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Google also measured how well the model stays within bounds. When Carbon worked alongside Google’s own developers, high-severity misbehavior alerts fell by almost 80%. It also makes roughly half as many unsupported claims as Argon. Its defenses against attackers improved as well: in Gray Swan’s test, not a single prompt injection attack — hidden instructions planted in the data a model processes — succeeded. Against Argon, 0.7% of such attacks worked.

Google is taking part in a voluntary U.S. government program that tests new models before release. After the first cybersecurity specialists, the company will gradually extend access to other trusted partners through its Fairwind program. Developers, businesses and consumers will get Carbon later; Google hasn’t given a timeline.

During the introductory period, developers will pay the same for Carbon as for Argon. Pricing is based on tokens, the chunks of text a model uses to measure data. One million input tokens will cost $2, and one million output tokens $10. Cached input data comes at a 95% discount.