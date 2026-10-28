Cowboy Space Is Building Big Iron, a Rocket Meant to Rival Falcon 9

On October 27, US startup Cowboy Space, known as Aetherflux until May, unveiled plans for Big Iron, a rocket with a reusable first stage. In an interview with Axios, CEO Baiju Bhatt said the company is already in talks to take over work now done by SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

SpaceX itself opened the door. In September, it stopped taking bookings for Falcon 9 launches after 2028, as it shifts its launch business to the fully reusable Starship. SpaceX will still fly NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2028, having already extended those contracts.

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Big Iron is a two-stage rocket about 86 m tall, powered by nine Clydesdale engines burning liquid methane and liquid oxygen. Cowboy Space says it will be able to lift more than 15 tonnes to sun-synchronous orbit, and parts of the vehicle will be reused to cut manufacturing and launch costs. The company plans to build the first rocket by the end of 2027 and fly it in 2028.

The main goal is to put data centers in orbit. Back in May, the startup applied to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for Stampede, a constellation of 20,000 servers. Big Iron’s second stage is being designed from the start as a standalone server, though there will also be a version that carries customer payloads.

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Each of these servers will pack five racks of Nvidia Vera Rubin accelerators, making it a megawatt-class compute node. Deployable radiators will dump the heat. They’ll be mounted on the stage’s body, along with the solar panels.

Those solar panels could serve another purpose. Instead of servers, the company could fit the stage with hardware that beams the collected energy down to Earth or powers other satellites. Cowboy Space had already asked the FCC for permission to do that.

The startup is already testing some of these technologies in space. Its experimental Reason-1 spacecraft, now in low Earth orbit, is trialing laser power transmission to the ground. In 2027, the Reason-2 mission is set to test GPUs in orbit for commercial and government computing. For now, Big Iron exists only on paper, so its specs and timeline still have to be proven in testing.