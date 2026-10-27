Ukraine tests first satellite for its own communications network

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried OBRIA NANO into orbit on October 1 as part of the Transporter-18 rideshare mission. The test satellite is the first piece of a future independent communications network for Ukraine. Ukrainian company HIMERA is building the project together with Danish small-satellite firm GomSpace, HIMERA said in a Facebook post.

The company says its own satellite network should give Ukraine extra communication channels and reduce the country’s strategic dependence on foreign infrastructure. HIMERA isn’t the only player working toward that goal: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry recently signed a letter of intent with Finland’s ICEYE and Nokia.

- Advertisement -

Next, HIMERA plans to move production of satellites and ground terminals to Ukraine. According to the company, that will let it develop homegrown satellite communications technology and gradually build up manufacturing capacity in the country.

Testing is going according to plan, HIMERA told Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi. At this stage, the company is checking what the future constellation will be able to do. The tests are meant to provide hands-on experience for developing the project and integrating it into national infrastructure. The satellite will be controlled by a Ukrainian operator and will serve the country’s strategic security.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

“This is an opportunity to lay the foundation for Ukraine’s independent communications network,” said Misha Rudominskyi, HIMERA’s co-founder and CEO. He explained that the company is starting by testing technology in orbit. Longer term, it wants to build capabilities that strengthen national security and reduce Ukraine’s reliance on foreign telecom providers.

Down the line, HIMERA plans to build a satellite constellation covering all of Ukraine and complementing European satellite networks. Another Ukrainian company, Stetman, has similar plans: it is set to deploy a network of 360 communications satellites.

GomSpace supplies products and services for small satellites to customers in more than 60 countries. CEO Carsten Drachmann believes the partnership with HIMERA will help bring the initiative to life faster. He described the companies’ shared goal as independent communications for Ukraine that support its security and economic development.