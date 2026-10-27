SWEET.TV sets Destination X premiere and names 10 contestants

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Карен Варданян, Destination X

Ukrainian streaming service SWEET.TV will release the adventure reality show Destination X on November 19. The platform has announced ten contestants, including singers Michelle Andrade and Olena Topolia and actor Karen Vardanian.

Destination X is the Ukrainian adaptation of a Belgian format that has won Rose d’Or and C21 Awards. The format has already done well across Europe, and a second US season is in the works.

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Contestants travel around Ukraine on a black double-decker X-Bus with tinted windows, with no idea where they are headed. To keep the route secret, they wear X-glasses that block out their surroundings. At each new location, players decode clues, study details and work out where they are to reach the X point. The winner receives UAH 500,000.

The host is Dmytro Kadnay, a musician, songwriter and frontman of the band KADNAY. The show is meant to let viewers escape the daily grind and see Ukraine in a new light, said Volodymyr Zavadiuk, head of SWEET.TV Originals, Big Entertainment Shows. He added that technology is part of the game itself, from the X-Bus and glasses to interactive location-finding mechanics.

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The cast also includes singers BRYKULETS and Ostrovskyi, architect Sasha Tykholoz, fashion designer Alina Hnidenko, manager Ira Vodopianova, artist and comedian Danil Povar, and energy engineer and veteran Pavlo Tovstyk. Michelle Andrade is a Ukrainian-Bolivian singer who moved to Ukraine at 13.

SWEET.TV announced the premiere date and cast of another reality show, season two of Zradnyky (Ukraine’s version of The Traitors), back in August, and on September 17 it launched the show.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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