Samsung TVs collect data on owners for personalized ads, researcher says

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Samsung Smart TV

A security researcher who goes by log4j took apart Tizen, the operating system that runs on Samsung TVs, and found code that tracks viewers for advertising. He started digging after noticing that the ads on his own TV were suspiciously well targeted, Tom’s Hardware reports.

According to log4j, the TV collects detailed telemetry — background data on how the device is used and what the viewer does. That includes network traffic data, screenshots of what’s on screen, and audio classification results. An advertising ID called AID lets the system recognize the same person across different devices. The researcher says all of it feeds personalized ads. It isn’t the first time Samsung TVs have drawn this kind of scrutiny: a recent study found they keep contacting servers for content recognition even after owners opt out of tracking.

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The TV does much of that processing itself. log4j says Tizen ships with computer vision algorithms and AI models that handle it on the device. One of them is a neural network tuned for specific regions. In his view, it tracks what the viewer does: which videos they watch, which ads they skip, and how far they get into a show. He also blames all this processing for why Samsung TVs are, in his words, “very slow.”

Even a Samsung TV without a built-in microphone can record audio through a connected soundbar or Bluetooth accessory, the researcher claims. Hugging Face engineer ngxson put that to the test. He said his TV switched on a microphone for five seconds and then stopped using it. ngxson cautioned, however, that his TV runs modified firmware with several settings turned off, so a stock set may behave differently.

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log4j used OpenAI tools to help reverse-engineer the firmware. OpenAI later banned his account over suspected cyber abuse. He denies using the company’s services to find or exploit vulnerabilities and suspects an automated classification system flagged him.

Samsung isn’t alone. LG TVs have faced similar accusations, with some owners complaining that their sets slowed down even though no new features or demanding apps had been added. Users put it down to bloatware, but log4j suggests the slowdown could also come from tracking. Nor is it just TV makers: some Smart TV apps quietly harvest web data in the background and sell it to AI companies.

log4j is now working on a detailed report, including the methods he used to get at the data. He wrapped up his series of posts with a joke, saying he had “finally found a company that actually listens to its customers.”

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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