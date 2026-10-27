Apple TV owners can now watch Instagram on their TV

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Instagram на телевізорі
Фото: ChatGPT Image / Mediasat

Meta has released an Instagram app for Apple TV, and it’s already available on the App Store. According to MacRumors, it requires tvOS 26.0 or later.

The TV version brings Reels, long-form videos and live streams to the big screen. Viewers can also keep up with their favorite creators, discover new content and pick up where they left off on another device. Meta pitches the app as a way to watch together with friends or family.

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Version 66.0 for Apple TV is dated October 23, so that’s most likely when the app went live. As recently as October 19, an archived copy of Instagram’s App Store page listed only iPhone and iPad as compatible devices. Instagram only got a full-fledged iPad app about a year ago.

Apple TV isn’t the first platform for Instagram’s TV app. Meta started testing it in the US in late 2025 on Amazon’s Fire TV devices. It came to Google TV in February 2026 and to Samsung TVs in June. Early versions mostly auto-played themed Reels feeds, but the company later added long-form videos and live streams.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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