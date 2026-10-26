YouTube plans to switch to the AV2 video codec in early 2027

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YouTube планує перейти на відеокодек AV2

YouTube CTO Des Keane says AV2 streaming could reach the platform’s users as early as the beginning of 2027. His estimate was shared by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), the industry group behind the codec, VideoCardz reports.

AV2 is the successor to AV1 and, like its predecessor, is royalty-free. AOMedia released the first version of the new codec in early June. It compresses video roughly 30% more efficiently than AV1. That means lower bitrates, or less data per second of video, at the same image quality, or better quality at the same bitrate. AV2 also supports multi-stream and multi-view video, higher frame rates, improved HDR and features for video surveillance.

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YouTube already streams most of its content in AV1. As of March 2026, AV1 accounted for more than 90% of video on the platform by watch time. Meta has also made AV1 the main codec for video on Facebook and Instagram and now plans to move to AV2. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are still evaluating the new format.

Browser and software developers are getting ready too. Google has already demonstrated AV2 playback in Chrome but hasn’t said when support will arrive in the public release. Intel, which previously worked on the SVT-AV1 software encoder and brought hardware acceleration to AV1, has confirmed it’s part of the SVT-AV2 project. At IBC 2026, the company showed progress on software implementations, developer tools and compatibility testing.

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Whether AV2 will get hardware decoding remains an open question. Intel hasn’t officially announced AV2 support for its CPUs or GPUs, and AOMedia hasn’t shared any details either. In the meantime, VideoLAN, the team behind the VLC media player, is building dav2d, a software AV2 decoder. It’s based on dav1d, VideoLAN’s own AV1 decoder.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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