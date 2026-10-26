Starlink Mobile Seeks 80,000 Cell Towers to Become the Fourth US Carrier

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Starlink
Фото: GettyImages

SpaceX is in talks with Crown Castle, one of the largest cell tower owners in the US, to lease space for Starlink Mobile equipment. According to Bloomberg, the company wants the towers to underpin a fourth nationwide mobile carrier.

The talks cover access to roughly 80,000 towers. For comparison, T-Mobile reported more than 82,000 towers in its network in 2025. Together with AT&T and Verizon, it is one of the three biggest US carriers — and those are the companies Starlink Mobile is setting out to challenge.

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Carriers rarely own the towers they use. Instead, they rent space on them for their equipment. That’s cheaper than owning and maintaining the sites, and several carriers can share a single tower. Besides Crown Castle, the biggest tower owners in the US are American Tower and Vertical Bridge Holdings.

The ground network is meant to complement Starlink Mobile’s satellites. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US telecom regulator, has already cleared SpaceX to launch 15,000 satellites that phones will be able to connect to directly. Still, reliable coverage on the ground also requires base stations on towers.

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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has made no secret of his plan to build an independent mobile carrier from scratch. To that end, SpaceX acquired spectrum licenses in the low-band range. Musk says that, combined with Starlink satellites and other technology, the spectrum will let the company create a “major mobile operator.”

“We will build out our terrestrial networks to provide ubiquitous connectivity wherever SpaceX and Starlink are authorized to operate,” Musk said. In his view, new satellite launches and the spectrum will pave the way for Starlink Mobile to become a major US carrier. T-Mobile CTO John Saw, however, believes Starlink Mobile won’t replace terrestrial networks.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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