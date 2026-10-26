Spotify launches native car app with its own interface

On October 21, Spotify announced a new car app that runs directly on Android Automotive OS. The first cars to get it are Audi’s electric A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, along with the 2026 A5, Q5 and A6.

Android Automotive OS is Google’s operating system that some automakers build into their cars’ infotainment systems. Spotify’s previous app for the platform didn’t have an interface of its own. The company supplied the back end, playlists and music catalog, while Google’s templates dictated how everything looked and where it sat on screen. Now Spotify designs the interface itself and renders it on the car’s displays.

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Jonathan Tarlton, Spotify’s head of automotive business development, told The Verge that the company now renders every pixel itself and controls everything the user sees. Templates and off-the-shelf frameworks no longer hold it back. He described the result as entirely Spotify’s own.

The new app is meant to make Spotify less dependent on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Those systems mirror a phone’s interface on the car’s screen, and they’re what most drivers rely on behind the wheel. According to Spotify, 34% of its monthly active users and 77% of Premium subscribers listen to music in the car.

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The app is available from the Audi Application Store in 47 countries. It works without a phone, so there’s no need to connect one via Bluetooth or cable. Features include voice control, Spotify Jam and Spotify DJ, plus music videos and lyrics synced to the music.

Spotify plans to bring the app to cars from other automakers over the course of 2027. The company is also widening the reach of its other services: in early October, it pledged to launch audiobooks in more than 180 countries, including Ukraine.

Spotify isn’t abandoning Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, though. Tarlton says the company is still investing in technology that casts content from a phone to the car’s display, and the new app is simply about giving users a choice.