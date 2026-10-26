Sony pulls its last UHD Blu-ray player from sale in Japan

As of October 22, Sony’s Japanese division is no longer shipping the UBP-X700/K to stores. The player handles Ultra HD Blu-ray (UHD Blu-ray) discs with 4K video, and it was the last standalone model of its kind in Sony’s lineup. FlatpanelsHD reports the news, citing a blog post by Japanese retailer Kunkoku.

According to Kunkoku, the PlayStation 5 is now the only Sony device in Japan that can play UHD Blu-ray discs. Sony’s Japanese office has confirmed the change. Its website lists the model as out of stock, with no new shipments expected. Sony hasn’t issued a global press release, though, and it hasn’t announced a successor or replacement for the UBP-X700/K.

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The UBP-X700/K went on sale in May 2025. It became Sony’s last UHD Blu-ray player more than a year ago, when the company discontinued the UBP-X800M2.

The PS5 isn’t a true substitute. It’s a gaming console first, and it doesn’t support Dolby Vision, one of the most widely used HDR video formats. Sony has also announced that it will stop producing physical game media entirely starting in January 2028. That has fueled concerns that the future PlayStation 6 could ship without an optical drive at all.

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Sony has been backing away from disc hardware for a while. It already left the market for standalone CD and SACD players, and in February it said it would stop making Blu-ray recorders. At that point, it still sold one standard Blu-ray player and one DVD player.

Since Sony is a Japanese company, its product decisions at home usually come before changes in other markets. For now, though, the UBP-X700/K hasn’t been officially discontinued in the US, Europe or elsewhere.

Among major electronics brands, Panasonic is now the only one still selling UHD Blu-ray players. A handful of newer, mostly Chinese manufacturers have started making them too, but FlatpanelsHD doubts they will change much. Sony was one of the key developers of the Blu-ray format and a driving force behind UHD Blu-ray, which is why the outlet calls its exit a serious blow to the entire optical disc market.