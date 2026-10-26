Opting out of smart TV tracking doesn’t always work, study finds

Samsung, Vizio and Roku smart TVs keep exchanging data with content recognition servers even after owners opt out of tracking in the settings, researchers at Northeastern University in the US have found. Ars Technica reports that the team saw this traffic across thousands of tests but couldn’t decrypt it.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) identifies what’s on screen by analyzing the picture or sound. It works with over-the-air broadcasts, apps and devices connected by cable, then sends the results to remote servers. That data helps measure TV audiences and serve targeted ads. Opting out in a TV’s settings is meant to stop exactly this exchange.

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The researchers tested 12 TVs from 10 manufacturers running eight operating systems: Amazon, Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, Supersonic, TCL, Vizio and Westinghouse. In total, they ran 5,943 controlled experiments. The TVs received antenna signals, displayed video over HDMI, ran built-in and third-party streaming apps, or sat in standby. In each scenario, the team compared traffic to ACR servers with tracking on and after opting out. They captured it using the Mon(IoT)r and SPHERE Research Infrastructure tools.

The authors estimate that the operating systems they tested cover about 95% of the US smart TV market, which suggests the ACR problem is widespread. Results on individual models may still differ from what the study found. On some, recognition will switch off completely, while on others it will keep running in full or in part.

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The biggest gaps between settings and actual behavior showed up on Samsung, Vizio and Roku TVs. On Samsung models running Tizen, ACR-like traffic persisted in 41 of 60 antenna tests and 18 of 30 HDMI tests. With the built-in streaming app, it showed up in all 30 tests.

Vizio TVs, listed in the report under the platform’s former name SmartCast, kept contacting an Amazon Kinesis cloud endpoint after opting out in every scenario tested. Opting out didn’t noticeably change even the volume of that traffic. On Roku, similar activity continued while viewers watched the company’s own streaming service, The Roku Channel, which the opt-out didn’t cover.

By contrast, opting out of ACR worked within the study’s measurements on the LG sets with webOS, Amazon Fire TV, Sony sets with Google TV and VIDAA devices that were tested.

Because traffic to ACR servers is encrypted, the researchers can’t formally claim they captured content recognition at work. Still, data flowing to those servers after an owner has opted out looks suspicious.

Collecting data on what smart TV owners watch has drawn criticism before. In December 2025, the Texas attorney general’s office sued Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL over the practice.

Meanwhile, some owners are protecting themselves. A few use AI agents to strip out ads and unwanted apps from their TVs. They do so at their own risk, since tinkering like this can void the warranty or even brick the set.