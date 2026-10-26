Leap seconds will be scrapped in 2027 over the risk of internet outages

On October 15, the General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) adopted a resolution in Versailles to scrap the leap second. The change takes effect on May 20, 2027, which is World Metrology Day, The Verge reports.

A leap second is occasionally added to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) to keep it in step with astronomical time. Atomic clocks tick at a perfectly steady rate, but the Earth’s rotation doesn’t, so the two scales slowly drift apart. Back in 2022, metrologists agreed to drop leap seconds by 2035 at the latest. That deadline has now been pulled forward by eight years.

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The rush comes down to changes in the Earth’s rotation. They may soon force timekeepers to subtract a second for the first time instead of adding one. The resolution puts the odds of that happening before 2035 at 30%. A negative leap second has never been applied, and the document notes that most critical infrastructure isn’t ready for one.

According to the resolution, transportation, energy, telecommunications, and space all need a continuous time scale with no jumps. Telecom equipment is synchronized to precise time, so an extra second can throw it off. The authors also see a growing risk elsewhere: large service providers each handle leap seconds differently, while the number of IoT devices and smart grids keeps rising.

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Those fears are well-founded. Foursquare, Reddit, LinkedIn, Yelp, and other platforms have all suffered outages after leap seconds were added. Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have long backed efforts to end the practice.

Once leap seconds are gone, atomic and astronomical time will gradually drift apart. The resolution caps the gap between them at 3,600 seconds, or one hour. The Verge describes this as a switch to “leap hours,” and adding that full hour isn’t expected to be necessary for around 3,000 years.