Elon Musk invests about $1 billion in Skydance, CNBC reports

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Ілон Маск став інвестором медіакомпанії Skydance

Elon Musk has invested about $1 billion in Skydance, the media company now looking for new shareholders after buying Warner Bros. Discovery. CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources, that the company needs the extra capital to integrate the assets it acquired while cutting costs.

Skydance is the new name of Paramount Skydance, which closed its purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery for $110 billion on October 6. The deal gave it a large portfolio of entertainment and media brands. It also carries roughly $80 billion in net debt, Variety notes. CEO David Ellison has made technology the priority for growing the business.

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Musk and the Ellison family go back a long way. David’s father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, put $1 billion into Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter in 2022. In 2025, he also personally guaranteed more than $40 billion in equity financing for Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to CNBC, the terms and structure of Musk’s new investment have not been disclosed. The deal comes as Musk has mended his relationship with US President Donald Trump, who earlier backed Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

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A day before the CNBC report, media mogul John Malone had already floated a tie-up between Skydance and SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company. Speaking at the Paley International Council Summit in New York on October 21, Malone predicted the two could strike a global content distribution deal involving $8 billion to $10 billion in cross-investment. He did not say any talks were underway.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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