Chinese engineers push fiber to 3.2 Pbps on commercial hardware

China’s state-owned CICT group has sent data over a single optical fiber at 3.2 petabits per second in real time. That’s a new record for real-time transmission. The same team set the previous mark of 2.5 Pbps in March, the Hubei Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology said.

At 3.2 Pbps, you could download more than 20,000 4K movies in a single second. Put another way, one such fiber could serve 3.2 million homes with gigabit broadband at the same time, up from 2.5 million with the March result. For scale, TeleGeography puts total international bandwidth worldwide at 2,259 Tbps this year, or roughly 2.3 Pbps.

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The work was done by CICT’s National Key Laboratory of Optical Communication Technologies and Networks, together with Peng Cheng Laboratory and fiber maker FiberHome Fujikura. The researchers say AI and new data centers are driving traffic up so fast that conventional single-mode fiber, with just one core carrying the light, is nearing its capacity limit. So the team used a 10.3-kilometer length of fiber with 24 cores. They split the data into thousands of parallel channels, sending signals through different cores at once across three wavelength bands: S, C and L. According to Science and Technology Daily, the link ran in both directions.

Yan Chao, a senior optical systems engineer at the lab, explained that standard commercial G.652 fiber tops out at around 100 Tbps in the C and L bands. He said the new system boosts the capacity of a single fiber 32-fold. The team used optical modules it developed in-house, reaching 400 Gbps per channel in the S band and 1.2 Tbps per channel in the C and L bands. The engineers also optimized the layout of the cores inside the fiber to cut crosstalk between them.

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The record applies specifically to real-time transmission on hardware that meets commercial standards. Tom’s Hardware points out that lab experiments on similar 24-core fiber have reached 5.29 Pbps. Those results, however, often rely on experimental signal processing and lab equipment, so the outlet sees the Chinese system as closer to real-world use.

Yan believes multicore fiber will be needed to link large computing centers, backbone networks and 6G infrastructure. The Hubei department says the work was selected for the OFC 2026 optical communications conference, and the authors were invited to publish a paper in a scientific journal.