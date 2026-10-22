Eight TLS certificates with weak keys threaten internet security

On October 20, the authors of an informal advisory published a message signed with the private key of one of eight intermediate TLS certificates belonging to India-based certificate authority eMudhra. Ars Technica reports that the private keys of these certificates are so weak that anyone could use them.

Browser makers, along with developers of several popular apps and programming languages, have already blocked all eight certificates. Edge on Windows 10 appears to be the exception: when the original article went live, it was still connecting to 12 vulnerable hosts. There are no reports yet that certificate transparency logs, the public registries of issued certificates, have recorded malicious use of these keys.

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Intermediate certificates give a certificate authority the right to issue certificates to individual websites. HTTPS rests on this system of trust, and in late February Google proposed a way to protect it from quantum attacks.

The signed message read: “We have a problem here – Wayne.” The digital signature proved that its authors control the private key. That means such a key could issue unauthorized certificates trusted by millions of servers worldwide. Interception still requires an attacker to sit between the two sides of a connection, which is easier for anyone who controls a local network, for example at a coffee shop or a university.

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Blocking does not solve the problem completely. Filippo Valsorda, a cryptography maintainer for the Go programming language, says cleaning up the consequences will take a long time. He says the long tail includes IoT devices, Docker containers, forgotten Linux machines and command-line tools that ship their own copy of root certificates. Linux distributions are rolling out updates gradually, some are not ready yet, and administrators will then have to install them on many machines.