US engineers make thermal-noise wireless 100 times faster

Stanford University engineers have explained why wireless communication over thermal noise works even at room temperature, and made it 100 times faster than earlier demonstrations. The findings were published on October 20 in the journal of the US National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Stanford Report says.

Thermal noise is the random voltage fluctuation caused by electrons moving in conductors. It is always present, and its intensity depends on temperature. It usually disrupts radio and cellular signals, while astronomers use it to study distant planets and stars. In this scheme, the noise itself carries the data. The transmitter has an antenna and simply switches between two types of electrical circuits, one for zero and one for one. The receiver amplifies the noise reflected from the antenna and reads the binary code from its changes.

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The idea came from Zerina Kapetanovic, the paper’s senior author and an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Stanford. She was looking for a way to send small amounts of data, such as soil moisture readings, and wanted something like the RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags used to pay highway tolls, but without a power-hungry radio query signal. Her first test worked, but the result remained a puzzle. Data reached the receiver even though the entire system was at room temperature.

The answer lies in the receiver. Its amplifier acts as an “electron refrigerator,” slowing electrons and lowering the noise “temperature” the receiver sees. Meanwhile, the transmitter switches between states that absorb and reflect noise, so the reflected signal looks “colder” to the receiver in one state and “hotter” in the other. Stanford professor of electrical engineering Joseph Kahn compared it to a castaway on a deserted island using a hand mirror to flash a signal. The transmitter only reflects noise and cools nothing.

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Based on the experiments, the authors derived a mathematical model of the communication channel. Engineers need such a model to design and optimize any wireless system, including cellular networks. Tuning the setup with the model raised the data rate 100 times. According to the paper, the system operates at 11.2 GHz and delivers about 1 kbit/s at 50 cm and 65 bit/s at 80 cm. The authors also calculated the channel’s theoretical capacity limit and showed that polar codes, a class of error-correcting codes, can reach it.

However, all experiments were run in an anechoic chamber that blocked outside signals. The authors are now testing how to link several transmitters into a network and how to keep the signal from getting lost in noisier environments outside the chamber.

A transmitter that relies on radio frequencies uses up to 1,000 times more energy than one that uses only thermal noise. That makes the technology a possible fit where small amounts of data must be sent on limited power and an active signal would cause interference: near medical equipment, at astronomical observatories, and in environmental monitoring. Passive reflectors can also speed up ordinary wireless links. In August, researchers at the University of California San Diego showed printed wall tiles that reflect millimeter waves and nearly doubled indoor wireless speeds.