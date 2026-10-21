Thieves stole 153 km of UK copper telecom cable

Datacenter Dynamics reports, citing the BBC, that thousands of customers of UK network operator Openreach were left without internet and phone service for two days in the village of Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire. Thieves caused the outage while pulling the operator’s copper cables out of the ground, damaging the local network.

Openreach apologized to everyone affected and said it is working to repair the extensive damage as quickly as possible. The company added that cable theft is a serious crime with a significant impact on local communities. It is not the first time: thieves have previously taken its cables in other parts of the UK, including Essex, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

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According to Openreach, more than 100,000 people in the UK have lost their landline or broadband service since April 2024 because of copper theft. Thieves have taken 153 km of cable in that time, and the company has spent 1.2 million working hours repairing the damage.

Openreach has stepped up its fight against the thieves. In May, it announced a partnership with materials recycler EMR and the independent charity Crimestoppers. It also continues to mark cables and equipment with SelectaDNA, a synthetic DNA and UV tracer sprayed directly onto them.

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Meanwhile, fiber now reaches almost 24 million premises, but attacks on the old copper network are slowing the switchover, the company says. Openreach regional security operations manager James Arnold told DCD in 2025 that the operator is retiring its copper network nationwide. He described it as almost a race with criminals: the faster copper comes out of the ground, the less there is for thieves to take. Separately, BT is dismantling its old copper phone network, which it values at more than £2 billion.

The problem is not only British. In the US, AT&T has logged more than 10,000 copper theft cases with damage of about $82 million. It has also joined T-Mobile and Verizon in an initiative against copper cable thieves.