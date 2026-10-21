Russia damages another Kyiv data center, GigaCenter

GigaCenter, a Kyiv data center, was damaged in a Russian attack on October 20, the company said on Facebook. Customers who host equipment at the facility may see disruptions.

GigaCenter’s specialists are working to contain the fallout from the strike. The company has not yet disclosed the extent of the damage or when the equipment will be back up.

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GigaCenter is a commercial data center that hosts servers and network equipment for businesses, banks, government agencies and IT companies. It has operated in Kyiv since 2014 and belongs to the Ukrainian group GIGAGROUP, which also includes telecom operator GigaTrans, cloud provider GigaCloud and cybersecurity agency GigaSafe.

YouControl data shows that Gigatsentr Ukraina LLC grew its 2025 revenue by 26.6% to UAH 97.5 million, while profit rose 79.7% to UAH 1.7 million.

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This is not the first attack on Kyiv’s data centers in recent weeks. On October 1, a series of Russian strikes knocked out the Parkovyi data center, and its customers’ data was redeployed in the EU.

Five days later, on October 6, Ukrainian telecom provider Omega Telecom said it was shutting down its Kyiv data center after a massive Russian attack. The company is restoring connectivity from backup sites.

The day before the strike on GigaCenter, in the early hours of October 19, Russia destroyed the data center of telecom company Datagroup with ballistic missiles. The facility’s equipment and infrastructure are out of action, and it cannot be restored.