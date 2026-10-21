JustWatch launches its own streaming service, JustWatch TV

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JustWatch TV

JustWatch, the company behind the movie and TV discovery guide, is launching its own streaming platform, JustWatch TV. TechCrunch reports that it will carry content from 30 partners on paid and free plans, and will offer rentals too.

JustWatch has been around for 12 years. Its guide shows which platform currently streams a given movie or show, since catalogs keep shifting between services. The library holds roughly 500,000 titles and covers more than 1,500 platforms. The guide is available in 140 markets, including Ukraine, and has about 50 million users.

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JustWatch announced JustWatch TV in September, but it will launch in only 12 countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. Ukraine is not on the list. The service will live inside the existing guide apps and on the website.

The free tier will offer a selection of content with ads. The JustWatch TV Plus subscription, by contrast, unlocks more than 300 titles, advanced filters and the option to hide movies and shows you have already watched or don’t want to see. Rentals are also promised in some countries.

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Besides the monthly subscription at $3.99, JustWatch offers a “lifetime” one for $49.99. Rivals are experimenting with packaging too: in September, Amazon launched a five-service bundle in Prime Video.

JustWatch senior vice president Quentin Carbonell said that with so much to choose from, people constantly look for where to watch a specific movie or show, which makes this the right moment to become a universal entertainment hub. In his words, the service will widen the audience, while the guide will keep pointing users to partners. Viewers will also be able to influence the catalog to some degree by requesting specific movies or shows.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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