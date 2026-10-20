Vodafone Ukraine to add solar power to 400 more base stations

Ukrainian mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine has kicked off the second phase of its in-house solar program. This time, it plans to fit solar power plants at 400 base stations across the country, the company’s press office said.

Vodafone wrapped up the first phase in June 2026, when 100 base stations in 14 regions got their own solar installations. The second wave is four times larger and will bring the program to 500 sites in total.

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Both phases are part of a broader effort to make the network more energy-resilient. Vodafone is pursuing it during the war, as Ukraine’s power grid comes under regular attack. In September, Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed a strike on one of the operator’s data centers.

For a base station, a solar plant is an extra power source. During the day, it cuts how much electricity the site draws from the grid and helps keep its batteries charged. In sunny weather, solar output can cover the station’s entire current load. That leaves more battery reserve for when grid power goes down.

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The first summer was the technology’s real-world test. Over the season, the first 100 plants generated more than 110 MWh. Their combined installed capacity is 360 kW, or roughly 3.6 kW per base station. Vodafone expects them to produce about 380 MWh a year, which is up to 30% of what those base stations consume annually.

At peak sunshine, some base stations could run without drawing power from the grid at all, says Yevhenii Frunza, CTO of Vodafone Ukraine. Still, he sees the main payoff at the system level. Solar generation cuts grid consumption and helps preserve battery charge, which means more backup power during outages.