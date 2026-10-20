Ukrainian Marketplace Kasta Moves Buyer-Seller Chats to Viber

Ukrainian online marketplace Kasta has entered a long-term partnership with Rakuten Viber, the company behind the Viber messaging app. Under the deal, shoppers who want to ask a Kasta seller a question will now do it in Viber, the two companies said in a press release.

A contact-seller button in Kasta’s Android and iOS apps, as well as on its website, will open a chat in Viber. There, buyers can ask about a product and sort out order details. The companies say Ukrainians are already used to talking to businesses in the messenger.

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Sellers will need to set up a Viber business profile to chat with customers. Access to business accounts is free for them, and they can verify their profile directly from their Kasta seller dashboard. The option is open both to sellers who use the Kasta app and to those working through the website.

Business accounts let sellers list their working hours and set up automated greetings, quick replies and after-hours messages. Profiles also display the seller’s Google rating. The companies expect these tools to help sellers present their offers better, handle inquiries, stay in touch with buyers and, ultimately, sell more.

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Illia Boshniakov, Rakuten Viber’s regional director for Ukraine, called the app a reliable channel between businesses and their customers. Large and mid-sized companies, he said, already sell actively through conversations with buyers on Viber, known as conversational commerce. The Kasta deal is meant to bring the same tools to mid-sized and small businesses. It isn’t Viber’s first move beyond messaging: in September 2025, the company added a built-in marketplace for local businesses, and this fall it launched ChatGPT-powered summaries of unread chats.

Kasta founder and CEO Andrii Lohvin described the split this way: the marketplace helps people find and order products, while Viber handles the conversation and support that follow. In his view, that direct line between buyer and seller will make shopping more convenient.

Both companies call the chat move the first step in a partnership aimed at supporting Ukrainian businesses. They plan to announce the next stages in 2027.

Kasta has been building online shopping services for 15 years. It sells clothing, footwear, electronics, accessories and home goods, and also offers its own banking services. According to the company, Viber is installed on 98% of smartphones in Ukraine. Rakuten Viber is part of Japan’s Rakuten Group.