TP-Link plans to assemble Wi-Fi 8 routers in the US

TP-Link has signed a letter of intent with Key Tronic, a US contract electronics manufacturer that is set to become its main manufacturing partner for the American market. Home Wi-Fi 8 routers are slated to be the first products assembled at Key Tronic’s plant in Corinth, Mississippi.

TP-Link expects to start assembly in 2027, once it gets approval from US regulators. The company showed off its first Wi-Fi 8 devices, the Archer 8 Ultra router and the Deco 8 Ultra mesh system, at IFA 2026 in September.

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Key Tronic started out making keyboards and later broadened its product range. Today, it builds electronics for other companies.

TP-Link hopes other networking equipment makers will follow suit and move assembly to the US. Steve Kofsky, the company’s head of corporate communications, believes local production fits plans by the US government and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to bring tech manufacturing back home, Chinese outlet IT之家 reports.

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TP-Link itself has spent several years insisting it’s an American company. It was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1996 and is now headquartered in California. In April, TP-Link argued to the FCC that it is an American company in a bid to keep its routers from being banned.

Pressure on the company in the US isn’t letting up. In early October, Florida’s attorney general sued TP-Link, claiming it misled customers about its routers’ security and its ties to China.

Still, TP-Link can’t fully move production to the US just yet, since it continues to rely on foreign suppliers for components. Other electronics makers trying to build in the US face the same problem. Meanwhile, back in March, the FCC banned imports of new foreign-made router models, and it has since granted exemptions on a case-by-case basis. That leaves open whether assembling in Mississippi will shield TP-Link’s routers from further FCC restrictions. What future bans will look like, and how they’ll affect TP-Link’s products, remains unclear.