Subsea cable to link Norway and Canada, bypassing the US

Norwegian data center operator Bulk Infrastructure wants to lay a fiber-optic line from Norway to Montreal that bypasses the US entirely. Bloomberg reports that the company is looking for a Canadian partner to take a controlling stake in the project, called Leif Erikson, and share the construction costs. The price tag: more than $620 million.

For Canada, the appeal is less reliance on American telecom networks. A large share of the country’s internet traffic and phone calls currently runs through the US. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government started paying attention to that weak spot as relations between the two countries soured and threats to Canadian sovereignty emerged.

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The cable is named after the Scandinavian explorer Leif Erikson. Its subsea section, roughly 4,600 km long, would cross the Atlantic and come ashore at Happy Valley-Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador. From there, the line would run overland through Quebec to Montreal, adding about 1,900 km more.

The route is meant to provide direct, secure data transfer for telecom operators, large data centers and AI services. Bulk founder Peder Nærbø says the project has been under discussion for more than five years, but funding used to be hard to come by. Bulk already has Canadian money behind it: a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial controls 65% of the company, and several Canadian pension funds are among its investors.

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Geopolitical risks on other routes make the project more relevant. Much of the traffic between Europe and Asia travels through cables on the Red Sea floor, where conflicts threaten the infrastructure. Additional transatlantic links could help reduce those risks. Big Tech is planning new ocean cables too: Meta, for instance, aims to switch on its Petal cable between the US and France in 2029.

In September, the project was pitched to international investors at a Canadian government investment summit in Toronto. The first step toward making it happen is expected to be a joint statement by Canada and the European Union. On October 29 in Montreal, the two sides plan to outline how they will expand digital links between Europe, Canada and Asia with new subsea cables. They will also need to agree on the line’s specifications and route.

Before construction can begin, the backers still need to complete further studies, secure financing and obtain permits. The project will also need the support of Canada’s Indigenous communities.