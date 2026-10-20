Spotify pulls over 50 million AI slop tracks from recommendations

Spotify said on October 20 that it has pulled more than 50 million tracks from listeners’ personalized recommendations this year alone. The company classified them as spam or low-quality “slop” made with artificial intelligence.

Those tracks are still on the platform — Spotify just stopped surfacing them. It went further with more than 75 million spammy tracks, removing them from its catalog entirely for serious or repeated rule violations.

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No single signal reliably catches AI slop or spam, so Spotify combines several. It looks at how listeners engage with tracks and what feedback they leave, tracks upload patterns, and checks metadata — the descriptive information attached to each song. It also uses third-party tools that detect AI-generated content.

According to the company, Spotify’s editors hold strict standards and don’t add content it considers slop or spam to their playlists. Since the recommendation algorithms were updated, listener complaints about such tracks have dropped noticeably, Spotify says. That matters at scale: the service passed a record 300 million Premium subscribers in August.

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Spotify hasn’t introduced a mandatory label for every track made with AI. Instead, since September it has tagged artist profiles with an AI Persona badge when there’s an AI-generated identity rather than a real person behind them. By default, music from these artists is kept out of both algorithmic and editorial recommendations, unless a listener follows them.

The badges are part of a broader set of tools Spotify has rolled out over the past year. AI Credits, launched in April, lets artists disclose which parts and instruments in a track were made with AI, and tens of thousands of these credits now come in every day. More than 300,000 artists have also been verified with a Verified by Spotify badge, which signals that a real person is behind the music.

The service’s payout threshold, in place since 2024, also helps weed out AI tracks. A song only starts earning royalties after 1,000 streams, and tracks with a high probability of being AI-generated are ten times more likely to fall short.

Spotify isn’t turning its back on AI altogether, though. It’s working with Universal Music Group and independent music company Believe on a tool for making remixes with AI.

Other music streaming platforms are taking a harder line. YouTube Music labels every track made with AI, Deezer lets listeners filter out low-quality AI content, and Bandcamp has banned AI-generated music outright.