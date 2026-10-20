Smart TV owners turn to Claude Code to remove ads

Owners of Xiaomi, TCL, Sony and other smart TVs are asking AI agents, including Anthropic’s Claude Code, to strip out preinstalled apps and rebuild the home screen. Several developers have already released tools that do the job, TechCrunch reports.

Ads aren’t the only complaint — data collection is another. Many modern smart TVs use automatic content recognition (ACR), which identifies what’s on screen by analyzing the picture, the audio and other digital signals. That viewing data can then feed targeted ads and analysis of viewers’ habits. In September, LG explained in detail how to switch this off on its sets.

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People tried to take back control of their TVs well before AI agents came along. They installed alternative launchers, disabled preinstalled apps and dug through system settings, but that took technical know-how and time. For anyone who just wants a new home screen, ready-made Android TV apps such as ATV Launcher, Projectivy Launcher and FLauncher already exist.

One of the new tools, cleanyourtv, comes from a developer named Gathin T. He got fed up with the ads on his parents’ TV, which appeared before Netflix even launched. Using Claude Code, he connected to the TV over Wi-Fi, removed 25 Xiaomi software packages and built his own home screen modeled on Apple TV. He says other owners have since repeated the experiment on TVs from several brands, including Xiaomi, TCL and Sony. According to him, cleanyourtv doesn’t require root access — full control over the system.

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Another project, dumbtv, removes ads and unnecessary features, leaving just apps and HDMI inputs on the home screen. Its GitHub description also promises that the TV will stop tracking what you watch. Developer Muzzammil Yasin Sabuwala built it with several AI models, including DeepSeek and Claude. He tested dumbtv on Fire TV Edition sets, on Sony, TCL, Philips, Hisense and Xiaomi models running Android TV or Google TV, and on Nvidia Shield devices.

Another user, Ryan Doyle, sent Claude Code the listing for his TV and asked whether it could be hacked. The agent walked him through removing ads and unwanted preinstalled apps, setting up a screensaver and speeding up the interface. In a video, Doyle showed how much more responsive the TV became afterward.

These experiments don’t always go well, though. An AI agent can botch the setup, disable critical system components or brick the TV outright. The developers warn that their tools are still in development and that compatibility varies by model. If tools like these catch on, TechCrunch notes, manufacturers could find it harder to make money from ads and viewer attention after the sale.