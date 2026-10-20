Russian ballistic missiles destroy Datagroup’s Kyiv data center

Datagroup, a Ukrainian internet provider and data center operator, said its data center in Kyiv was completely knocked out after Russia attacked the city with ballistic missiles on October 18–19. The equipment and infrastructure at the site were destroyed, and the facility cannot be restored or brought back online. No employees were hurt.

The company’s services are now running from backup sites. Datagroup moved them there, so it didn’t have to halt operations after losing its main facility. It didn’t say what equipment was destroyed, how many customers used the data center, or whether the switchover caused any outages.

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This isn’t the first time the data center has been hit. On September 25, a Russian drone struck the office building that houses it. Back then, Datagroup reported damage, said customer data was safe, and started repairs. After the second strike, the company’s assessment has changed: the infrastructure is gone.

Datagroup isn’t the only company to lose a data center in Kyiv. In September, Russian strikes damaged or destroyed equipment at several other data centers and provider network hubs in the capital. In early October, Omega Telecom’s Kyiv data center shut down for the same reason.